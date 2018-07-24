Jennifer Garner's Hilarious Planner Photo Is Peak #MomLife

Jennifer Garner knows the hilarity of parenting all too well.

The actress has three children ― 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel. From her homemade scarf to her “baby bump,” Garner has embraced the funny, strange and geeky sides of motherhood.

On Monday, she posted a photo on Instagram that sums up #momlife.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jul 22, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

The photo shows two days of her planner, featuring a special message: FART. “If you’re looking for me at the end of August— it appears I’m booked,” she wrote in the caption, along with a string of emojis.

It seems her littlest, Samuel, is the likely culprit here. Back in April, Garner shared a note her son wrote, which stated, “I Love Farts.”

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Apr 30, 2018 at 8:11am PDT

The new photo clearly resonated with her fellow parents on Instagram.

“This looks like my son got ahold of your planner,” wrote one.

“Yesss! Moms everywhere relate to this,” added another.