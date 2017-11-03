Jennifer Lawrence Asks People To Name Jennifer Lawrence Movies

Jennifer Lawrence has once again volunteered as tribute.

While guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, the actress signed up to hit the streets and ask people to name five movies she’s been in. Though it wasn’t a life-or-death battle like “The Hunger Games,” there were equally devastating results.

“You ask me about Aniston, I can tell you,” one woman said.

A ton of people struggled. Some had clearly never heard of the actress, while others made faces like this:

ABC

The segment is fun and ridiculous, similar to the rest of the actress’ “Kimmel” episode. But there are some lessons to be learned.

For pedestrians, the “Hunger Games” trilogy could knock out three of the five right off the bat. For Lawrence, just ask people to name Jennifer Aniston movies next time. They’ll be there for you (clap, clap, clap, clap).