03/04/2018 10:29 pm ET

Jennifer Lawrence Climbs Over Seats At The Oscars With Wine In Hand

The Oscar-winning actress shows off yet another talent.
By Elyse Wanshel
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Hey, wine not?

Jennifer Lawrence was caught climbing over seats at the Dolby Theatre during the Oscars on Sunday night. The best part?

She did it in a gown and heels with a full glass of vino in tow.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Lawrence checking out her situation.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Lawrence making her move.

The notoriously clumsy actress has a history of tripping and falling in public but seemed to successfully pull off the stunt.

Perhaps her success in not completely biting it was due in part to a lack of nerves.

The 27-year-old actress was not nominated for an award this year and appeared to be letting her hair down.

For instance, she was spotted being a straight-up goof on the red carpet.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
JLaw has arrived!

She also chatted up actress Salma Hayek and fellow previous Oscar winner Meryl Steep.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Lawrence hugging Salma Hayek.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Lawrence getting friendly with Meryl Streep.

Hopefully the actress can keep her balance if she runs into Timothée Chalamet!

