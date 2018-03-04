Jennifer Lawrence Climbs Over Seats At The Oscars With Wine In Hand

Hey, wine not?

Jennifer Lawrence was caught climbing over seats at the Dolby Theatre during the Oscars on Sunday night. The best part?

She did it in a gown and heels with a full glass of vino in tow.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Lawrence checking out her situation.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Lawrence making her move.

The notoriously clumsy actress has a history of tripping and falling in public but seemed to successfully pull off the stunt.

Perhaps her success in not completely biting it was due in part to a lack of nerves.

The 27-year-old actress was not nominated for an award this year and appeared to be letting her hair down.

For instance, she was spotted being a straight-up goof on the red carpet.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images JLaw has arrived!

She also chatted up actress Salma Hayek and fellow previous Oscar winner Meryl Steep.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Lawrence hugging Salma Hayek.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Lawrence getting friendly with Meryl Streep.