Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was Punished For Standing Up To Inappropriate Director

Jennifer Lawrence has a theory as to why women don’t come forward when they experience harassment — and it stems from personal experience.

Actress Roundtable: Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, more on harassment in Hollywood and ideas for industry change https://t.co/HV723MtbfP pic.twitter.com/mjIxhXghty — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 15, 2017

During the conversation, the 27-year-old recalled an instance in which a producer called her behavior “unruly” after she stood up for herself on set.

“Basically my job was threatened because the director said something fucked up to me and I said, ‘That’s sick, you can’t talk to me like that,’” Lawrence said. “And then I was punished, and I got afraid that I wasn’t going to be hired again.”

She continued:

“I was called difficult and a nightmare. I think a lot of people aren’t coming forward because they’re afraid they’re not going to work again. You need to be able to say, ‘This is wrong’ and have somebody do something about it instead of saying, ‘Oh, it’s wrong? Well, you’re fired.’”

Lawrence and her fellow actresses spoke at length about gender inequality, harassment and sexual misconduct in the film industry sparked by recent headlines about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner and others.