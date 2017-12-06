ENTERTAINMENT
12/06/2017 04:22 pm ET

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals What She Would Do If She Ever Met Trump

She's ready to go "Real Housewives" on him.
By Carly Ledbetter

Jennifer Lawrence has never met President Donald Trump, but she knows exactly what she’s going to say ― and order to drink ― if she ever runs into him.

“I’ve got a pretty good speech,” the 27-year-old said in an interview with Oprah for The Hollywood Reporter. “And it ends with a martini to the face. I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I’m like, ‘You just wait.’” 

Considering Lawrence is a self-proclaimed fan of all things “Real Housewives,” we’re sure her drink-throwing technique would be on point. 

“I would [be prepared], definitely,” she told Oprah. “Oh, my God, I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’ll give you a hint — it’s not nice. You wouldn’t want me to say it to you.

THR

We can try to imagine what she might say, since Lawrence came up with a short speech last year when she heard she and Trump would be at the same event. 

“I was at a concert where I heard he was attending, so I had my full security team, like I was like, ‘Find Donald Trump,’” she said on the “Graham Norton Show.” “I was adamant on finding him and making a video of me going, ‘Hey, Trump, fuck you!’” 

Head to The Hollywood Reporter for Lawrence’s full interview.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Jennifer Lawrence's Style Evolution
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Jennifer Lawrence The Hollywood Reporter
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals What She Would Do If She Ever Met Trump
CONVERSATIONS