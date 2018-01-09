Remember that time you were ready, set, go for a Golden Globes afterparty, and then your famous friend bailed on your plans?

Relatable queens Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone had a not-so-relatable evening on Sunday when the latter decided she’d rather have a night in instead of spending it brushing elbows with Hollywood’s finest.

JLaw, however, didn’t get the message until she was halfway done getting glam for the evening, leaving her looking like the progeny of Two-Face and a Kardashian.

Stone, who was nominated for her performance as Billie Jean King in “Battle of the Sexes,” filmed Lawrence’s reaction to the switch-up in all its hilarious glory.

“Hi, what happened tonight?” Stone asks the “Mother” star in a video posted on her Facebook page.

“Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after-parties so I, you know, got us some tickets to some after-parties,” Lawrence explained. “I booked a car and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go.”

“You just wanted to come over to my house, so I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like,” the actress said.

The two then erupt into laughter as Lawrence turns toward the camera to reveal the full look.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Emma Stone and Billie Jean King on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Earlier in the evening, Stone walked the red carpet with King by her side. Both wore the ceremony’s signature shade — black — as a gesture of solidarity with victims of sexual abuse and harassment.