02/27/2018 05:56 am ET

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Drunk With Colbert, Blasts ‘Horrible Ass Boil’ Harvey Weinstein

The shoes came off for this boozy interview.
By Lee Moran

Jennifer Lawrence skewered former film mogul Harvey Weinstein during a boozy interview on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Lawrence took aim at Weinstein, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations, after his attorneys cited her and fellow actress Meryl Streep in a legal defense as examples of women he hadn’t harassed.

Weinstein has since apologized for using their names.

But Lawrence, who took off her shoes and appeared to drink several shots of rum during the sit-down with host Colbert, won’t be forgiving Weinstein anytime soon.

“He is just that horrible ass boil that does not go away,” said Lawrence. “You pop the ass boil. He’s just the worst. When is it going to end?”

Check out the first part of the interview above, and the second segment below:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
