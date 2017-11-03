So Jennifer Lawrence Got Drunk And Naked At Kim Kardashian's Mom's

The summit between guest host Jennifer Lawrence and reality queen Kim Kardashian on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday didn’t disappoint.

Some of the conversation focused on a dinner party at the home of Kardashian mom Kris Jenner recently in which a martini-soused Lawrence got comfortable.

“I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me,” the Oscar-winning actress said. “You dressed me fabulously.”

The party inspired a twisted game, they recalled. The two pondered whom they would rather sleep with to save the world, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or President Donald Trump. “I think we were laughing so hard, we didn’t choose,” Kardashian said.

So the “Kimmel” interview didn’t go deep, but it was fun ― and sometimes naughty.

Lawrence cracked a dildo joke about a piece in Kardashian’s cosmetics line, and Kardashian one-upped her with a quip about how she’s less familiar with flesh tones. “I usually see darker colors,” she said.

Just two famous women goofing on each other on late-night television.