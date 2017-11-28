Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why She’s A ‘Huge A**hole’ In Public

Jennifer Lawrence may seem super approachable, but the actress claims that when she’s in public, she can be “incredibly rude.”

The Oscar-winning actress sat down with Adam Sandler for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. During their conversation, the two began talking about meeting fans in real life.

The subject prompted Lawrence to admit that in public, “I turn into a huge asshole.”

“And that’s kind of like, my only way of defending myself,” she told Sandler.

The 27-year-old went on to give a few examples of this behavior.

“I’ll see someone walking towards my table and just go … “

“Or like, ‘Can I have a selfie?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’”

“You know what sometimes I do? I go, ‘It’s my day off.’ Like, if it’s Sunday, I’m like, ‘It’s Sunday, I’m not working today.’”

After listening to all of Lawrence’s rudey-McRUDENESS, Sandler responded, “You’re good.”

The 51-year-old comedian then seemed to reflect on how he handles his own fans.

“I sit them down, I feed them. Let them hang out with my kids.”

Hey, to each their own.