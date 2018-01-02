Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Just Kill It In New Year's Workout

If you want to keep up with fabulous 40-somethings Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez this year, you better bring your A-game.

The celebrity couple celebrated the start of 2018 with an intense stadium workout posted by A-Rod on Instagram.

Stairs, squats, burpees and pullups were just part of the routine as the two sweated in the new year.

Sure, they’ve trained together on social media before, but they look as serious as ever about staying in shape in the clip above.