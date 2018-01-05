Jennifer Lopez will always be a Fly Girl at heart.

The singer shared a throwback video on Thursday of her days in the dance troupe for “In Living Color.” The clip of her dancing with her fellow Fly Girls was in response to Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse” remix video, which debuted Wednesday night and was dedicated to the ’90s sketch comedy show.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 4, 2018 at 1:15pm PST

Instead of a written caption, Lopez used hashtags to say “once a fly girl always a fly girl” and “killing it since forever.” She also tagged the post #finesse.

Cardi B responded to the throwback clip by showing respect to the hard work that goes into being a Fly Girl.