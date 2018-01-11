Jennifer Lopez Is Returning To 'Will & Grace' In 2 Roles

“Will & Grace” fans rejoice ― JenPez is back!

NBC announced on Wednesday Jennifer Lopez will be returning to the series as both herself and also as her gritty character Detective Harlee Santos from the crime drama “Shades of Blue.” The network has yet to give any more information on an airdate or plot but Lopez is already on set with the cast.

The singer, donning her signature Harlee Santos curled bob, posted a selfie with “Will & Grace” stars Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes via Instagram on Thursday.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 10, 2018 at 9:10pm PST

The official “Will & Grace” Instagram account also shared a photo of the four stars, with a caption that read: “Don’t you just love when old friends drop by? @jlo”

And Mullally reposted Lopez’s selfie on her personal account, remarking on Jenny from the Block’s flawlessness.

“huh why is #jenniferlopezon our set... 🤔😉 #willandgrace@nbcwillandgrace and in case you’re wondering, no, it’s not makeup, it’s not a trick of the light, nothing’s retouched. she’s perfect. and she’s nice. it’s f’d up,” the actress, who portrays Karen, wrote in her Instagram caption.