Jennifer Lopez's Dress Is Pink, Totally Outrageous And Perfect

Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a show-stopping entrance.

The queen of the red carpet (and inspiration for Google Images) arrived at the premiere of her new movie, “Second Act,” in a stunning Giambattista Valli couture creation on Wednesday.

The gorgeous pink tulle gown was short in the front and showed off Lopez’s sky-high Jimmy Choo stilettos, which complemented her matching silver bag from the design house.

Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez with Vanessa Hudgens at the premiere of "Second Act."

Lopez completed her stunning look by wearing her hair up in a high bun, which revealed gorgeous teardrop diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.



John Lamparski via Getty Images

The dramatic flared train truly made the perfectly over-the-top gown stand out.

“That’s a dress. That’s like five dresses,” the 49-year-old actress said of her gown in an interview with Extra.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Jennifer Lopez attends the world premiere of "Second Act" at Regal Union Square Stadium 14 on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in New York.

Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images

The train on the gown was so massive, it could barely fit in Lopez’s massive stretch limo on the way to the premiere.

In the Instagram picture above, Lopez’s boyfriend, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, is seen taking a photo of his love.

Throughout their time walking the red carpet, Rodriguez was the ultimate “Instagram boyfriend” and took some snaps of the 49-year-old as she walked into the premiere.

He was also a huge fan of the dress.