Jennifer Love Hewitt Got Drunk With Betty White, Stopped Her From Falling

The “9-1-1” star said she and the veteran actress were filming a project together and went out for a night to unwind. “Maybe 3-1/2 vodkas in, I was like, ’Oh I’m feeling this dinner with Betty White!’” Hewitt told host James Corden.

But when White, now 96, began to tip over to the side, it dawned on Hewitt that she better shape up. “I am like the bodyguard of a national treasure ... I’m like, don’t kill Betty White!” she said.

Hewitt, who costarred with White on the Hallmark TV movie “The Lost Valentine,” somehow stopped White from keeling over into the bushes. Their magical evening together continued with a nightcap of candy at White’s place.

Said Love Hewitt: “We got drunk. We had gummy bears. It was amazing.”