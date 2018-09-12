ENTERTAINMENT
09/12/2018 08:06 am ET

Jennifer Love Hewitt Got Drunk With Betty White, Stopped Her From Falling

The "9-1-1" star recalled a night of vodka, pizza and gummy bears with the now-96 year-old actress on "The Late Late Show."
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Jennifer Love Hewitt recalled her raucous party of two with Betty White on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday.

The “9-1-1” star said she and the veteran actress were filming a project together and went out for a night to unwind. “Maybe 3-1/2 vodkas in, I was like, ’Oh I’m feeling this dinner with Betty White!’” Hewitt told host James Corden.

But when White, now 96, began to tip over to the side, it dawned on Hewitt that she better shape up. “I am like the bodyguard of a national treasure ... I’m like, don’t kill Betty White!” she said.

Hewitt, who costarred with White on the Hallmark TV movie “The Lost Valentine,” somehow stopped White from keeling over into the bushes. Their magical evening together continued with a nightcap of candy at White’s place.

Said Love Hewitt: “We got drunk. We had gummy bears. It was amazing.”

Watch the former “Party of Five” star recount her memorable evening with Betty White above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities James Corden Betty White Vodka Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt Got Drunk With Betty White, Stopped Her From Falling
CONVERSATIONS