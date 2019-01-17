Jennifer Rubin says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has already figured out how to handle President Donald Trump.
“To say [Pelosi] has mastered the art of dealing with President Trump would be a gross understatement,” the conservative Washington Post columnist wrote on Wednesday.
The trick, Rubin said, is to treat Trump like a toddler in the middle of a meltdown.
Pelosi sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday asking to postpone the State of the Union address due to the government shutdown and security issues. Or, as Rubin put it, “she’s taking away the president’s TV” in response to his “nearly month-long temper tantrum.”
Rubin added:
“You wonder why in the world Democrats ever considered replacing her. She knows she has power, she willingly and skillfully deploys it, and, as she has said, as a mother of five children, knows how to handle a toddler’s meltdown. She also knows what Trump craves most — attention and TV cameras.”