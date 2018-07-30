U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt made a bad flub on Monday during his debut visit to Beijing.

Speaking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Hunt was attempting to demonstrate his personal connection to the country by mentioning his wife, Lucia Guo, who is Chinese. But Hunt seemed a bit confused about his own wife’s ethnicity.

“My wife is Japanese ― my wife is Chinese,” he told his Chinese counterpart. “Sorry, that’s a terrible mistake to make.”

"My wife is Japanese... my wife is Chinese, sorry!" - UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has an awkward moment as he starts visit to Beijing https://t.co/5p9PVnCuF9 pic.twitter.com/lhlxvLBZ6c — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 30, 2018

Hunt added: “My wife is Chinese and my children are half-Chinese, and so we have Chinese grandparents who live in Xi’an and strong family connections in China.”

The U.K. foreign secretary tried to recover from the incident with a lighthearted tweet, saying he’d had an earlier conversation in Japanese, which led to the mistake.

Rule #1 as a new Foreign Sec: when reflecting in English with the Chinese on a conversation you had with them in Japanese about your Chinese wife, don’t get any of those mixed up! Apologies to the long-suffering Mrs H...! — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 30, 2018

The flub is particularly frustrating as East Asian people of different ethnicities are often mixed up, grouped together or declared “all the same.”

Social media users swiftly skewered Hunt for the gaffe, with many comparing him to his predecessor, Boris Johnson, who was known for making diplomatic errors.

I see Jeremy Hunt, a star in May's cabinet, referred to his wife as "Japanese ", while speaking in Beijing



She is, in fact, Chinese



I sympathise. I often refer to my wife as " Japanese ", when she was, in fact, born on the Isle of Sheppey. It's a mistake that's easily made... — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 30, 2018

"My wife is Japanese... my wife is Chinese, sorry!"



Just when you thought no one could compete with Boris Johnson for most inept Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt appears. pic.twitter.com/y8gINdGIoW — Hasan Patel🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) July 30, 2018

“It takes a special kind of man to somehow forget his wife’s nationality.”



Oh, Jeremy 🤦‍♀️https://t.co/kVvEKTWYPy — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 30, 2018

Jeremy Hunt is:



1) In a competition with Boris Johnson to see who can commit the most knuckle chewing gaffe on an overseas visit



2) Sleeping on the sofa when he gets back https://t.co/iWlxQ2rbaA — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) July 30, 2018

Almost everyone: "Boris Johnson was the most offensive, disrespectful and globally embarrassing figure to hold the office of British Foreign Secretary."



Jeremy Hunt: "Hold my beer..."https://t.co/29UFyyifvp — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 30, 2018

Have legit been losing it for half an hour over Jeremy Hunt, a man who SPEAKS MANDARIN and has 3 children who also speak the same language!!! — hussein kesvani (@HKesvani) July 30, 2018