California Governor Says Trump Is Courting The 'Wrath Of God' By Ignoring Climate Change

California Gov. Jerry Brown warned that President Donald Trump is calling down the “wrath of God” by ignoring climate change and its catastrophic consequences.

“I don’t think President Trump has a fear of the Lord, the fear of the wrath of God, which leads one to more humility ... this is such a reckless disregard for the truth and for the existential consequences that can be unleashed,” Brown, who once studied to become a priest, said in an interview for “60 Minutes,” which will air Sunday.

Brown and Californians are grappling with the most devastating fire season in the state’s history. Nearly 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the current searing series of blazes in Southern California, including the 143,000-acre monster Thomas fire. The first fire-related death was reported Friday night when Virginia Pesola, 70, of Santa Paula, was found dead in a car that had been involved in an accident along an evacuation route.

Brown attributes California’s hellish series of wildfires to climate change. He lashed Trump for withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, which the president said was “bad” for America. “That’s a preposterous idea, not even a shred of truth in that statement,” Brown said.

The California governor boasted about the forward-thinking actions his state is taking.

“We have a cap-and-trade system, which is a very efficient way to reducing greenhouse gases. We have a zero-emission vehicle mandate. We have efficiency standards for our buildings, for our appliances. California is showing that dealing with climate is good for the economy — not bad,” said Brown.