Jerry Falwell Jr. Gets A Bible Lesson After Tone-Deaf Comments About Poor People

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. is getting a Bible lesson on Twitter after some eyebrow-raising comments about poverty.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Falwell defended his consistent support for President Donald Trump and even claimed it may be “immoral” to not support him.

Falwell, who is president of Liberty University, also said there was nothing Trump could do that would endanger support from himself and other evangelicals.

But it’s Falwell’s comments about the poor that are getting the most attention.

“It’s such a distortion of the teachings of Jesus to say that what he taught us to do personally — to love our neighbors as ourselves, help the poor — can somehow be imputed on a nation,” Falwell said.

He also said it was a “distortion” that the United States “should be loving and forgiving” because Jesus taught love and forgiveness.

“In the heavenly kingdom the responsibility is to treat others as you’d like to be treated,” Falwell said. “In the earthly kingdom, the responsibility is to choose leaders who will do what’s best for your country.”

He added:

“Think about it. Why have Americans been able to do more to help people in need around the world than any other country in history? It’s because of free enterprise, freedom, ingenuity, entrepreneurism and wealth. A poor person never gave anyone a job. A poor person never gave anybody charity, not of any real volume. It’s just common sense to me.”

That has many people on Twitter offering Falwell a refresher on the Bible:

“Amen, I say to you, this poor widow put in more than all the other contributors to the treasury. For they have all contributed from their surplus wealth, but she, from her poverty....” Mark 12:43-44@JerryFalwellJr has a bone to pick with Jesus Christ.#Charlatan https://t.co/aawZlqITJy — Roger Noriega (@rogernoriegaUSA) January 2, 2019

And Jesus said to his disciples: "That widow only put in two copper coins, nothing of real volume. What a loser." https://t.co/KyORUdCDo4 — Erin Bartram (@erin_bartram) January 1, 2019

Whuddya think Christians? Spiritual enough for ya? https://t.co/jdBWAY55jr — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 2, 2019

There's an itinerant First Century Galilean preacher who lived on the kindness of others holding on Line One. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 1, 2019

This is the opposite of true. Poor people tend to spend their money on goods and services which creates jobs.



Rich people tend to stash their money in assets (real estate, stocks, etc.) which create far fewer jobs.https://t.co/KXCp27CQvo — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 1, 2019

“Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything—all she had to live on.” Mark 12:43-44 — I want my grandchildren to know I was not silent. (@dodgergeo) January 1, 2019

.@JerryFalwellJr: "A poor person never gave anyone a job. A poor person never gave anybody charity, not of any real volume."



Hey you fucking charlatan, JESUS CHRIST WAS A POOR PERSON!



No. Fucking. Shame. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 1, 2019

Translated into American English, I think this is almost exactly what the religious leaders whom Jesus called “hypocrites” were saying when He commended the widow who gave more w/ her 1 mite. — Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove (@wilsonhartgrove) January 1, 2019

Falwell: "A poor person never gave anybody charity, not of any real volume."



Jesus: "Verily I say unto you, That this poor widow hath cast more in, than all they which have cast into the treasury." Mark 12:43.https://t.co/X5U2PIePdV — Chris Hutchinson (@RediscHumility) January 1, 2019

That’s weird. Where did I read a story about a poor woman who gave what little she had and someone told it was more than anyone else because she had so little? It was in a book I think... — Thom Weaver (@thomweaver24) January 1, 2019

Oh for fucks sake. Read Mark 12:43-44 https://t.co/P1WaaeVOYj — Robert J. Walshe IV (@rjwalshe) January 1, 2019