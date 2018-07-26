Jerry Jones Says Trump's Obsession With National Anthem Question Is 'Problematic'

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones wants President Donald Trump to stop meddling in National Football League matters, even though they both agree that players should stand during the national anthem.

“His interest in what we’re doing is problematic, from my chair, and I would say in general the owners’ chair,” Jones said Wednesday during a news conference. “It’s unprecedented if you really think about it. But like the very game itself, that’s the way it is and we’ll deal with it.”

Jones reiterated his belief that all players should stand during the anthem, echoing the rule the NFL announced earlier this year that would require players who don’t want to comply to stay in the locker room. Yet the NFL decided to put the protest policy on hold while it figures out “a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation.”

Jones is ready for the conversation surrounding the anthem to die down.

“I, like everybody, would like for it to go away,” he added.

The NFL has been tackling the anthem issue for months after players began kneeling in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

Trump has weighed in repeatedly, not only admonishing players for kneeling but suggesting that they “shouldn’t be in the country.” He’s sided with Jones in the past for his decision to bench players refusing to stand.