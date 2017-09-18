Things are getting stranger for Dave Chappelle.

The comedian is now crashing Netflix shows in a new campaign along with Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Ellen DeGeneres to promote their stand-up specials coming to the streaming service.

The ad, which came from Los Angeles agency Battery and was directed by Neal Brennan, debuted Sunday during the Emmys. It was previously teased with mysterious billboards that popped up saying, “Netflix is a joke.”

In the video, you can see Seinfeld have a very “Seinfeld” moment explaining phone calls to Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) from “House of Cards,” DeGeneres break some awkward news to Winston Churchill (John Lithgow) from “The Crown,” and Chappelle and Rock witness a can getting crushed in “Stranger Things.”

Their reactions crank things up to eleven.