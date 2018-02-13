Jerry Seinfeld Says 'It's Possible' He Could Bring Back 'Seinfeld'

Now that Jerry Seinfeld is in his 60s, he finds it easier than ever to just say no to people, he told Ellen DeGeneres on her show Tuesday. But he didn’t dismiss the idea of a “Seinfeld” revival when she broached the topic.

“All these sitcoms are having a resurgence,” DeGeneres said, as Seinfeld nodded his head in agreement. “‘Roseanne’ is doing it, I heard ‘Murphy Brown’—is that really true, ‘Murphy Brown’ is doing it?”

“‘Murphy Brown?’ And Candice Bergen is coming back?” Seinfeld asked as he teed DeGeneres up for her big question. “I think I know where you’re going with this ― why don’t you finish it?”

“Well,” DeGeneres said, “do you think, Jerry, there would be a possibility that ‘Seinfeld’ would come back?”

“It’s possible,” the comedian started to say before he was interrupted by the audience’s extended applause. He smiled and said, “They like the idea.”

HO Old / Reuters

The interview ended before the two could talk about it anymore. Seinfeld has previously said that he has no plans to bring back the hit TV show, which also starred Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes and Jason Alexander as George Costanza.

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in 2017, reporter Nischelle Turner asked the comedian if he’d want to bring the show back.

“Why?” Seinfeld asked, before adding, “Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well.”