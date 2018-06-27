Jerry Seinfeld Says Roseanne Barr Shouldn't Have Been Fired

Jerry Seinfeld was opposed to Roseanne Barr’s firing ― not that there’s anything wrong with that?

The comic, promoting his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” series on Tuesday, made a few wry observations about Barr, whose successful sitcom revival was axed after her racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

“I didn’t see why it was necessary to fire her,” Seinfeld told “Entertainment Tonight.” “Why would you murder someone who’s committing suicide?”

He added: “Yeah, that had to be. But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh.”

As for the Roseanne spinoff that ABC has announced that won’t include Barr, Seinfeld said the show should cast some other comedian as Roseanne. “There’s other funny women that could do that part,” he said. “You need to get the comic in there. I hate to see a comic lose a job.”