Here's The Trailer For Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix Special

Jerry Seinfeld is long past the point of needing to prove himself — now he’s in the phase of his career where he can start shaping his place in history.

That seems to be the vibe of Seinfeld’s new stand up special, “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” which Netflix will debut on Sept. 19. The streaming service just released the first full trailer for that project. In the trailer, Seinfeld jokes extensively about the past, while also talking directly to the camera, such as when he shows off his childhood home.

“Would I have been funnier if I grew up in Peoria in a whorehouse raised by prostitutes?” Seinfeld asks while in front of that home. “Absolutely. But this is what I had to work with.”

Earlier this year, Seinfeld signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to create new projects as well as to give the streaming service access to his Crackle show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” This comedy special is his first original project from that deal, while an exclusive 10th season of “Comedians” and another stand-up special are forthcoming.

Netflix

“Jerry Seinfeld returns to The Comic Strip for an intimate stand-up set at the club that helped launch his career,” the Netflix promotional copy stated. “Interspersed with never-before-seen material ― including a library of legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975, childhood videos, and more ― Jerry performs the jokes that put him on the comedy map in an hour-long stand-up special, only on Netflix.”