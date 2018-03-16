ENTERTAINMENT
03/16/2018 11:34 am ET

Cherish These Moments In 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Trailer

Like Snooki said, "As we age, we just get more delinquency."
By Ron Dicker

To sum up the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” trailer that dropped Thursday, we need only borrow the words of two regulars in the clip.

“We’re older, but I don’t think many of us are wiser,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said amid new rounds of drinking and fist-pumping ― the kind of behavior that attracted big ratings for the gang in the original “Jersey Shore.”

Indeed, a few more birthdays do not appear to have inspired wisdom. That’s why we can’t wait for April 5, when the Miami-transplanted “Family Vacation” debuts on MTV.

“As we age, we just get more delinquency,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said (in a slightly mangled thought) above.

Cheers to that.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Mtv Reboots Snooki Jersey Shore Tv Series Ronnie Ortiz Magro
Cherish These Moments In 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Trailer
CONVERSATIONS