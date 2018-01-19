On Friday, “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax fraud in federal court in Newark, New Jersey. He faces up to five years in prison.

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, also pleaded guilty to aiding the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. He faces up to three years in prison.

“What the defendants admitted to today, quite simply, is tantamount to stealing money from their fellow taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito in a statement.

“All of us are required by law to pay our fair share of taxes. Celebrity status does not provide a free pass from this obligation.”

David Becker via Getty Images Marc Sorrentino, left, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, right, at a nightclub in Las Vegas on Feb. 14, 2012.

In 2011, Mike Sorrentino concealed some of his income to avoid paying more in taxes, making smaller cash deposits into bank accounts so they wouldn’t alert the IRS. His brother, on the other hand, gave his accountants false information and underreported his total income and taxable income in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Despite pleading guilty to his crimes on Friday, the “Jersey Shore” star still took the time to post on Instagram about his upcoming appearance in Miami for the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” reunion show:

The court approved Sorrentino’s request to travel for the show while on probation. His and his brother’s sentencing is set for April 25, when they each face an additional $250,000 fine.

The star’s attorneys, Henry E. Klingeman and Kristen M. Santillo, also gave a statement to ET to say that the TV personality is “sober” and ready to live a “productive, law-abiding life.”

“Today, Michael Sorrentino has come to terms with mistakes he made at a very different and tumultuous time in his life. He deeply regrets his failure to pay his taxes, and has spent the past several years turning his life into something positive. He has been sober for two years, counseled other young people facing life’s stresses, and has built a stable, loving relationship with his girlfriend Lauren Pesce, who stands by his side,” the statement reads.

“The plea terms call for a balance between punishing the wrong committed and conditions that facilitate Mike living a productive, law-abiding life moving forward. Following through on this plea agreement, Michael intends to pay restitution before sentencing. We hope that the Court will consider the totality of the circumstances, including Michael’s minor role in the offense, and impose a fair sentence. In the meantime, he will continue to entertain millions on ‘Jersey Shore’ and thanks everyone who has expressed support.”