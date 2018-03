This wave of nostalgia broke quickly ― the original show shut down just five years ago. But if the remake comes even close to the show’s past success, it’s worth the gamble. At its peak in 2011, the unscripted program about a gang of salty-talking, sun-worshiping party lovers lured an average of 9 million viewers an episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It spawned several spinoffs as well.

Original cast members Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are returning, along with Deena Nicole Cortese, according to reports. (Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was notably absent from the announcement.) The show will premiere sometime in 2018, which should give everyone plenty of time to relearn the rules for the “Jersey Shore” drinking game.