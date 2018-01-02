Jessica Alba delivered her third child ― and first son ― on Sunday.
Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed Hayes Alba Warren to their family, which also includes Haven, 6, and Honor, 9.
Alba, the 36-year-old actress and founder of The Honest Company, has said her third child will be her “last one,” E! reported. She shared news of the birth on Instagram, writing that it was “the best gift to ring in the New Year.”
So did Warren, who wrote: “Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know ... you’re so lucky to have her by your side.”
Alba announced her pregnancy in July with this adorable Instagram post:
