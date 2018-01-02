ENTERTAINMENT
01/02/2018 07:45 am ET

Oh Boy! Jessica Alba And Cash Warren Welcome 3rd Child

"Best gift to ring in the New Year!!"

By Ron Dicker

Jessica Alba delivered her third child ― and first son ― on Sunday.

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed Hayes Alba Warren to their family, which also includes Haven, 6, and Honor, 9.

Alba, the 36-year-old actress and founder of The Honest Company, has said her third child will be her “last one,” E! reported. She shared news of the birth on Instagram, writing that it was “the best gift to ring in the New Year.”

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

So did Warren, who wrote: “Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know ... you’re so lucky to have her by your side.”

A post shared by Cash Warren (@cash_warren) on

Alba announced her pregnancy in July with this adorable Instagram post:  

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Jessica Alba's 35 Best Looks Ever
PHOTO GALLERY
Jessica Alba's 35 Best Looks Ever
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrity Children Jessica Alba
Oh Boy! Jessica Alba And Cash Warren Welcome 3rd Child

CONVERSATIONS