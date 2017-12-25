Jessica Chastain Reacts To Criticism Over All-White Magazine Cover

Jessica Chastain responded to a wave of criticism after the Los Angeles Times published a magazine cover featuring only white women promoting a story on empowering actresses.

Chastain, who has become a vocal proponent of equality and inclusivity within Hollywood, was specifically criticized by folks on Twitter who called out the actress for posing for a cover that lacked diversity.

“As an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion?” author Rebecca Carroll tweeted at Chastain.

Honestly @jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion? How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends? pic.twitter.com/nb8caRfVL6 — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) December 22, 2017

The actor responded, calling the photo a “sad look.”

″The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling,” she wrote, calling on her Twitter followers to name actresses who should have been included in the list.

Its a sad look that there's no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in #BeatriceAtDinner https://t.co/tzoijwy88q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

Its TERRIBLE that I can't think of at least 5 female lead films with woc this year. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

In 12 months there's not even 5?! — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

Some fans were quick to come to Chastain’s defense, arguing that she was not responsible for the Los Angeles Times’ editorial decision.

Still, Chastain’s critics, including Carroll, were more focused on the willingness of the actresses involved to sit for the photograph promoting a story supposedly about women in Hollywood yet that only featured white actresses.

Then why did you accept the cover? Honestly? If not you, then who? Who will stop this? — Anna (@candidginger) December 24, 2017