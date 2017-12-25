Jessica Chastain Reacts To Criticism Over All-White Magazine Cover

Jessica Chastain responded to a wave of criticism after the Los Angeles Times published a magazine cover featuring only white women promoting a story on empowering actresses.
Chastain, who has become a vocal proponent of equality and inclusivity within Hollywood, was specifically criticized by folks on Twitter who called out the actress for posing for a cover that lacked diversity.
“As an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion?” author Rebecca Carroll tweeted at Chastain.
The actor responded, calling the photo a “sad look.”
″The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling,” she wrote, calling on her Twitter followers to name actresses who should have been included in the list.
Some fans were quick to come to Chastain’s defense, arguing that she was not responsible for the Los Angeles Times’ editorial decision.
Still, Chastain’s critics, including Carroll, were more focused on the willingness of the actresses involved to sit for the photograph promoting a story supposedly about women in Hollywood yet that only featured white actresses.
The article was titled “A Shift in Focus: Actresses Call for a Change in the Way Many Stories Are Told” and included a roundtable discussion with the actresses on the treatment of women in Hollywood.