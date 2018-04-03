A Third Woman Is Suing To Break A Trump-Related Nondisclosure Agreement

Jessica Denson, the former head of Hispanic outreach for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, is suing his campaign organization in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure agreement she entered into while working for Trump.

Denson, 32, began working for Trump’s campaign in August 2016 and sued for $25 million in New York state court in November 2017, claiming that her campaign managers “defamed her, harassed her and discriminated against her,” Bloomberg reports. She also said she experienced “sexual discrimination and harassment,” according to NBC News.

The campaign responded to Denson’s initial discrimination case against Trump’s campaign organization, Donald Trump For President Inc., by filing an arbitration claim in December, seeking $1.5 million in damages. According to Bloomberg, Denson’s NDA prevents her from speaking negatively of or disclosing confidential information about Trump, his company and his family members.

The Trump campaign argued that by filing her workplace harassment suit, Denson disparaged the campaign and thus violated her agreement. Denson, an actress and journalist based in Los Angeles, said the NDA has been “weaponized” against her in order to quash her allegations.

Denson filed her countersuit in a Manhattan federal court on March 26, claiming that the NDA is too vague to be enforced. She said her original suit contained “no allegations whatsoever pertaining to the personal life or business affairs of Donald Trump or any of his family members or businesses,” NBC News reports.

A representative for Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Trump’s presidential campaign and administration have been marked by the widespread use of NDAs. Two other women are fighting legal battles to break similar agreements.

A few days before the 2016 presidential election, porn star Stephanie Clifford, who uses the name Stormy Daniels, entered into a confidentiality agreement with Trump’s attorney that barred her from speaking about an affair she and Trump allegedly had in 2006. Trump’s attorney arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels ― a transaction that may have been illegal.