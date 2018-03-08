Trump Accuser Jessica Drake Named In Stormy Daniels' Nondisclosure Agreement

A woman named in the nondisclosure agreement signed by Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, turns out to be both a fellow porn performer and a fellow Donald Trump accuser.

Actress Jessica Drake, identified in the agreement as “Angel Ryan,” was mentioned as one of four people aware that Clifford allegedly had a yearlong affair with Trump between 2006 and 2007, according to the New York Daily News.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Drake accused the future president of grabbing her, kissing her and offering her $10,000 for sex a decade earlier. She said the incident occurred at a July 2006 event in Lake Tahoe, the same one where Clifford said she met Trump.

Drake’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, confirmed that Drake is Angel Ryan to CNN and HuffPost, but declined further comment. Allred also refused to talk to the Daily News about Drake’s relationship with Clifford or how she knew about the affair with Trump.

The two performers have known each other since at least 2003, when Wicked Pictures signed Drake to an exclusive contract a year after they signed Clifford.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images Jessica Drake (left) and Stormy Daniels pose at the Wicked Pictures booth at an adult entertainment expo in Las Vegas in 2015.

They’ve had multiple opportunities to talk: The Internet Adult Film Database lists 11 scenes between the two women.

Clifford signed the nondisclosure agreement on Oct. 28, 2016, just days before the presidential election. It forbids her from disclosing “confidential information” about Trump or his alleged sexual partners in exchange for $130,000.