05/18/2018 06:32 am ET

You'll Want To Know More About Meghan Markle's Stylist BFF After Seeing These Photos

Markle's been friends with Jessica Mulroney since her Toronto days, and the woman just happens to be a wedding style master.
By Julia Brucculieri

If you’ve been following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding news, you’ve likely heard the name Jessica Mulroney floating around. 

Who is she, you ask? She’s one of Markle’s best friends ― the two met years ago when Markle moved to Toronto to film “Suits.” And conveniently for Markle, Mulroney apparently has an expertise in all things bridal. She’s reportedly been working as an unofficial wedding planner for the royal wedding.

Mulroney has already touched down in London for her friend’s big day, and her two sons and daughter will be participating as page boys and a bridesmaid in the ceremony.

The Toronto brand strategist and stylist has been a style advisor to Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, wife of Canada’s current prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and she’s responsible for some of Markle’s most iconic looks, including the white wrap coat she wore at her engagement photo call. Mulroney even reportedly helped Markle choose a wedding dress designer.

Like Markle, Mulroney typically sticks to classic, feminine silhouettes, but she’s not afraid to play with bold colors. We’re anticipating she’ll be among the most stylish guests at the wedding (though we’re not sure she’ll ever be able to top the hat Princess Beatrice wore for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 nuptials).

Take a look at Mulroney’s style below and see what you think:

  • 2007
    With then-boyfriend Ben Mulroney at the Ford Models and L'Oreal Holiday Party at the L'Oreal Academy in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    With then-boyfriend Ben Mulroney at the Ford Models and L'Oreal Holiday Party at the L'Oreal Academy in Toronto.
  • 2011
    At the Canadian Film Centre 2011 Gala and Auction in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the Canadian Film Centre 2011 Gala and Auction in Toronto.
  • 2011
    At the Goodbye Toronto/Hello Broadway "Private Lives" Supper hosted by Pearl Morissette Estate Winery at Buca in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the Goodbye Toronto/Hello Broadway "Private Lives" Supper hosted by Pearl Morissette Estate Winery at Buca in Toronto.
  • 2012
    With husband Ben Mulroney at the Telefilm/Birks/Shangri-La Hosted Champagne Rendezvous for Canadian Women in Film at Shangri-
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    With husband Ben Mulroney at the Telefilm/Birks/Shangri-La Hosted Champagne Rendezvous for Canadian Women in Film at Shangri-La Hotel during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival.
  • 2012
    At the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards 20th Anniversary Gala in Ottawa, Canada.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards 20th Anniversary Gala in Ottawa, Canada.
  • 2013
    At the opening of Stuart Weitzman Boutique on April 17 in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the opening of Stuart Weitzman Boutique on April 17 in Toronto.
  • 2013
    With her husband at the Birks Diamond Tribute to Women in Film during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    With her husband at the Birks Diamond Tribute to Women in Film during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.
  • 2014
    At the Hudson's Bay Celebrates St. Vincent afterparty at Patria during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the Hudson's Bay Celebrates St. Vincent afterparty at Patria during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.
  • 2014
    At the Suzanne Rogers presents Zac Posen reception at the Carlu in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the Suzanne Rogers presents Zac Posen reception at the Carlu in Toronto.
  • 2014
    At the 1st Annual Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the 1st Annual Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.
  • 2015
    With Meghan Markle at the Equinox Yorkville dinner at Kasa Moto in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    With Meghan Markle at the Equinox Yorkville dinner at Kasa Moto in Toronto.
  • 2016
    With Markle at the Instagram dinner held at the MARS Discovery District in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    With Markle at the Instagram dinner held at the MARS Discovery District in Toronto.
  • 2016
    With her husband and Markle at the World Vision event held at Lumas Gallery in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    With her husband and Markle at the World Vision event held at Lumas Gallery in Toronto.
  • 2016
    With her husband at the ArtsConnection 2016 Benefit Celebration at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.
    Sean Zanni via Getty Images
    With her husband at the ArtsConnection 2016 Benefit Celebration at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.
  • 2017
    At the Laughter Is The Best Medicine III gala at Beanfield Centre, Exhibition Place in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the Laughter Is The Best Medicine III gala at Beanfield Centre, Exhibition Place in Toronto.
  • 2018
    At Wanderluxe benefiting Air Canada And SickKids Foundation at Rebel in Toronto.
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At Wanderluxe benefiting Air Canada And SickKids Foundation at Rebel in Toronto.

Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
