Jessica Sele on How to Get Wasted and Shame Everyone in the Vicinity

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS STORY AS A VIDEO HERE!

WANT TO BECOME A LIGHT HUSTLER? CLICK HERE!

Today's episode features the very funny Jessica Sele from one of my live storytelling shows, Hammer(ed) Time.

In her own words, Jessica Sele is a "deeply weird human being and stand-up comedian." She's performed at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival and SF Sketchfest and was described by Bitch Magazine as a “hilarious and talented queer woman.”