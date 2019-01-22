Jessica Simpson is waiting on a certain little birdie to make her debut.
The pop singer is expecting her third child ― a girl ― with husband Eric Johnson.
Simpson revealed the name of her little one, Birdie, at her baby shower, which was appropriately called “Birdie’s Nest.” A source close to Simpson confirmed to HuffPost the name is accurate.
The former reality star and designer shared photos of herself at the shower, surrounded by family, over the weekend. She captioned them “Birdie’s Nest,” matching the neon sign hanging at her shower, and “Birdie Beauty.”
The businesswoman, who built a billion-dollar fashion brand, announced in September 2018 that she was expecting her third child.
“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Simpson wrote in an Instagram announcement at the time. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”
Simpson and her former NFL player hubby already have two children together, Maxwell Drew and Ace Knute. She previously told Ellen DeGeneres on her show in 2017 that the couple was not going to have any more children together.
“We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus,” she joked. “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute ― you really can’t top that.”
Though the singer has given birth twice before, she recently asked her social media followers for advice about a frustrating pregnancy side effect: swollen ankles. It looks like she’s taking it all in stride though, as Simpson later poked fun at her poor feet with the social media “10 Year Challenge.”
The photo was a hit with her celebrity friends and her followers, many of whom joked they’d been there before.
“I have some of these photos of myself,” Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” commented on Simpson’s photo, while “Jersey Shore” stars Snooki and JWoww said, “My inspiration” and “Love this so much.”