Jessica Vosk Defies Gravity (and so much more) in "Wicked" Nationwide!

If there was ever a Broadway star who’s career went in surprising directions, it would be Jessica Vosk. From the finance world to the Broadway stage, Vosk has taken on Broadway classics, Carnegie Hall, and now, “Wicked”. Vodka took a break from the whirlwind national tour to chat with me about taking on the role of Elphaba, why the LGBT community means so much to her, and what truly inspires this scorching Broadway superstar!

You have gone from New Jersey to now being a true Broadway girl, now starring in “Wicked”. So many people leave states like New Jersey with a plan in place. Did you head to New York City with plans to be a Broadway star? Growing up, I loved theatre; my parents are very artsy people. My father taught me to sing when I was three years old. I did it through school and did all the community theater stuff through high school. I tried my hand at the BFA program in college. and I left the Hartt School of Music in Hartford and they have a great program, but we just didn’t jive. I went on to Montclair State University in New Jersey. I worked in finance, I didn’t even work in theater at the time, which is crazy. I went right to a job in Manhattan on Wall Street, which was almost three years of my life right after college. One day, I had a wake up call when I was sitting at my desk, and I was sweating and almost having a panic attack. I had not seen any shows, I had refused to sing anywhere. One day i just said “ok I am leaving this job and try my hand at Broadway”. Thank God something worked!

I was able to moonlight for the last six months of my finance job and was networking and meeting people, things like that. My first gig was actually at Carnegie Hall. When the universe knows something is right to happen, you should listen, everything happens when it is supposed to. People are always fascinated about my story and how I did not start in the usual way on Broadway. I always try to tell people that there is no one way to do it.

Carnegie Hall as your first gig was most likely pretty overwhelming correct? Honestly, musical director Paul Gemignani had heard who I was through open mic nights and he got in touch with me. I was bowled over that this major musical director was kind of like “hey kid, I hear you are talented, you are a soprano, you know how to read music-get back to me”-real old school! I got a phone call about a new show from the people that wrote “Mamma Mia” was happening, and since i could sing, they told me that they were just offering me the role at Carnegie Hall. I called my parents and they said “this is where you’re starting”? (laughs). It was such a dream, I was so nervous, I was shaking in my boots. I had to prove myself a bit, but I did. Paul is still a mentor of mine years later; I did not think I could do it, but he knew that I could. From Carnegie Hall we went over to London and did it over at Royal Albert Hall; What is this life?! From there, I kept trying to work and get my equity card, and somehow I ended up in the room for “Bridges of Madison County” on Broadway. This is my fourth Broadway show in two years and it’s kind of insane!

To step into a role that is so identifiable with an iconic actress and performer like Idina Menzel must be tough in some ways also, correct? When I first found out I was playing Elphaba, I definitely had some anxiety, I was the umpteenth person to play the role; girls have put their own mark on it and my goal was to come in and put my own mark on it. I am sure that was the goal for most of us and that we each have felt that way; most of us green ladies, who are now in a sisterhood. Interestingly enough, you would think that it is a show where you would have to keep everything the way that it has always been, and I found out that it’t not the case at all. I have been able to take my own life experiences and bring it into the role. It’s been a year that I have been in, and since I came in last August, I have discovered so much about my self and about Elphaba. you realize how identifiable she is with really anyone.

Here is the twist that I think is different now. When the show began fifteen years ago, we did not have social media and the access ,the ability to access people so easily. I think there is different layering and there are different versions of what bullying is now. I grew up different too, it’s not like everyone thought musical theatre was cool growing up. I know what bullying feels like, but I knew what it felt like before there were eighteen thousand ways to bully someone. There are now so many ways to bully someone and they may not even know who is actually doing the bullying. I find to be the only girl who is different, the only green one, it’s very hard to do that every night when you know your cast mates, who are your friends, it is there job to ridicule you; it’s not easy to do that every single night. You don’t want to sit in it, because it is your job. It gives me a whole new respect for what kids go through these days and why fifteen years later, the show is still relevant, from socioeconomic, to political, etc. Especially kids that are coming in and know what it’s like to be like that; i don’t take it lightly. I think its a very serious thing and I am honored that I have been able to reach so many people through doing this role. It makes me thankful that it was created in the first place.

As always, the LGBT community more often than not, finds themselves gravitating to Elphaba. I find the LGBT community is a very strong part of this message. That community is my jam! I am such an advocate for them. Especially now, there is so much happening right now! I people at the stage door, young men that are twelve or thirteen, thanking me for being who they are , or telling me that they finally were able to tell their parents that they are gay or able to tell their friends, and they thank me for being able to do that. That’s why I do this; for me it is really important. It’s why art is really important. We touch people all over the world that we cannot sometimes even understand.

The story that “Wicked” is based on, “The Wizard of Oz” is sometimes though of as coming out of the closet, particularly in the moment when Dorothy opens the door of the house that has now crashed in a color filled Munchkinland. That is amazing, it really is. There is a line in the show when I get to the Emerald City that I get to say; “I want to remember this moment forever. No one is standing, no one is pointing. For the first time, I am somewhere where I belong”. I will never forget that someone once told me that it is like leaving a small town in the eighties/early nineties and go to San Francisco. Sometimes you have trouble connecting with a line, but once I heard what it made that one particular person feel, I think about it every night. This big weight is taken off of your shoulders and I think that it is so cool.

Do you think that in such a polarizing time as we are in now, actors and entertainers have a responsibility in terms of visibility? Oh yeah. We came through Washington D.C. right around the time of the inauguration. For this show which was written in a different political climate-the Bush era-people today think we have rewritten it for the Trump era, but it has not been. It’s relevant now, with the Wizard and all of these poignant lines. For us, I think it has made us stronger as a group of people. As I said, art is something that keeps people alive. It is our job to take something like the story of “Wicked” and touch people every single night, leaving them with a new lease on life, or questions. People leave and they want to become more political about things and that is because there are shows like this out there. That is why we do Broadway and why we are actors who take on these major roles with these major emotions, so we can bring them to the roles. Without it, I don’t know what the world would be like. For example, I have had kids come to the show who thought they would hate it and then they come to the stage door crying. This medium is for everyone; I had an eighty eight come to the show and was totally enchanted. It makes me speechless, this is what we do, no matter how dark it may be right now.

What really inspires you? Honesty. I think that there is too much dishonesty out there, no matter where we are. if you can tell an honest story as an actor, that is what I want to do. I mean, as an actor I play make believe for a living but I do it in a really honest way. I am inspired by that every single day, it keeps me fresh and I don’t have to feel like I am bored and doing the same thing over and over. I may see a three year old in the front row mesmerized, and that comes from honest work. In every other facet of your life when you tap into something you really love and you feel so inspired by. You can really be honest about everything I have found that though this role, if people can be honest about who they are because I am being honest, I myself get inspired. If I have helped people figure out who they are by what I am doing, than my job is definitely done.

(Photos courtesy of www.officialjessicavosk.com)

