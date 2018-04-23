We Finally Know Jessica Williams' 'Fantastic Beasts' Character

The wizarding world is about to get some black girl magic.

Comedian Jessica Williams and author J.K. Rowling decided to spill quite a bit of tea during the intermission of the Broadway premiere of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Sunday night.

The two women, who are also friends, announced on Twitter and in an Instagram video that the host of podcast and HBO comedy special “2 Dope Queens” would be playing a character named Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” which hits theaters Nov. 16, 2018.

A post shared by Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) on Apr 22, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Lally, as Rowling clarified on Twitter, is a teacher at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, or the American version of Hogwarts.

Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with some random woman during the interval of #CursedChildNYC pic.twitter.com/Kl7joRz8me — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 22, 2018

It’s going to be a while until fans get to know the real Lally, however.

In response to an excited fan who needed wanted more information, Rowling explained that Williams’ character has a small part in the second installment of “Fantastic Beasts.”

“You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2,” Rowling tweeted at a fan. “Her true glory is revealed in FB3.”

In October, Pottermore announced that the former “Daily Show” correspondent was set to join the cast of the upcoming sequel to the “Harry Potter” spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Williams, who is an ardent lifelong “Harry Potter” fan, also excitedly announced the news on social media as well — pretty much in all caps.

A post shared by Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Rowling and Williams have a pretty well-documented friendship, sparked by the author’s realization that she and Williams (and Harry Potter himself) had the same birthday, July 31.

After privately messaging each other over Twitter, the two women finally met up IRL and even celebrated their most recent birthday together.

.@msjwilly and I celebrating our birthday yesterday (my tiara really pinched). pic.twitter.com/jf2vdILopS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2017