Jessica Williams To Star In Mindy Kaling’s ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’

‘2 Dope Queens’ star Jessica Williams is set to lead in Mindy Kaling’s ’Four Weddings and a Funeral’ series on Hulu.

The series is inspired by the 1994 Academy Award-nominated film of the same name starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

In addition to Williams, the anthology adaptation will feature Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse and John Reynolds.

‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’: Jessica Williams To Star In Hulu Series, 3 Others Cast https://t.co/E0j1XNx6nj pic.twitter.com/Z4WF4cTmdJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 26, 2018

In the series, Williams, a former correspondent of “The Daily Show,” will play a communications director based in New York who travels to England after receiving a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London, Deadline reported.

Deadline added the plot also involves “personal crises” and “scandals,” revolving around – as expected – weddings and a funeral.

The script was written by “The Mindy Project” executive producers Kaling and Matt Warburton. Both Kaling and Warburton will executive produce the new series, alongside Tracey Wigfield, Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero and Charles McDougall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hulu announced it ordered “Four Weddings and a Funeral” back in May. The series is reported to premiere in 2019.

After being cast, Williams tweeted on Thursday that the role was truly an “honor” – or wait as they say across the pond – “honour.”