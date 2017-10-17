Mandalay Bay Security Guard Shot By Gunman Appears To Have Gone Into Hiding

Where is Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino security guard shot earlier this month during a confrontation with the Las Vegas gunman? Nobody seems to know ― or if they do, they aren’t saying.

In the aftermath of the Oct. 1 shooting, President Donald Trump and Las Vegas police praised Campos for his actions, as he initially was reported to have taken a bullet to the leg before helping authorities locate the shooter, Stephen Paddock. But the story got murkier last week, when law enforcement adjusted the timeline of events. They first suggested Campos had actually been shot outside Paddock’s hotel suite minutes before Paddock began his attack on the thousands of concertgoers gathered 32 stories below. Then, police revised the sequence of events again, saying Paddock was shooting “at the same time, or within 40 seconds after” Campos had reported being shot.

Questions of Campos’ whereabouts first began to swirl last Thursday, when he abruptly canceled on a slate of interviews with major news networks in which he had been scheduled to publicly give his account of the night’s events for the first time. The next day, Campos’ union representative, David Hickey of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America, told reporters he’d learned that Campos had been taken to a local clinic.

“We had a meeting with MGM officials, and after that meeting was over, we talked about the interviews, we went to a private area, and when we came out, Mr. Campos was gone,” Hickey said, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas. “Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual. I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something.”

Hickey has had “no contact” with Campos since, he told the Los Angeles Times on Monday. He maintained that “somebody knows where he is.”

Hickey did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

With 58 killed and hundreds more injured, the Las Vegas mass shooting is the deadliest in modern U.S. history. It has sparked a storm of media coverage, and Hickey had been in Las Vegas helping Campos manage the spotlight. The two men were photographed together last week, as Campos received an “SPFPA Hero Award.”