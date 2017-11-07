JetSmarter to touch newer latitudes and increased flights in 2018

JetSmarter, the US headquartered private jet startup, is about to expand its market by 2018. Buoyed by the continuous growth of the company, its CEO Sergey Petrossov announced in an interview with Forbes: “We have two key important elements that we are intending to draw on. We first need to focus on cities where JetSmarter’s services already exist, and further fortify them. And then, second of course would be launching new routes.”

JetSmarter, without owning any jets of their own, manages to connect its members to over 3,000 flights through its app. Often referred to as the ‘Uber’ for private air travel, JetSmarter has attracted over 40,000 unique passengers within just four years of inception. The company took the road less traveled, by enabling flyers to book on-demand private jets around the world with just a tap on the screen.

The app’s unique services like JetShuttle, JetDeals, Private Charters and Shared Charters enable members to choose the service as per their requirement. JetSmarter also purchases thousands of ‘Empty Leg’ reservations i.e., empty jets that are either en-route to their destination or returning to their base. This feature comes at no cost for the members and, is offered at wholesale pricing for non-members.

These intricately designed strategies have helped attract funds from some of the super rich investors around the world, like Wayne Chang, Jay Z and members of the Saudi royal family. And in the near future, a major portion of JetSmarter’s funding is expected to go into lowering the pricing point in a bid to create flights between certain major cities. The company aims to grow its existing markets in a substantial manner, by increasing the amount of members who travel between those cities.

“Right now we’re flying New York to Florida 40 times a week, and we want to make it 300. We fly New York to Los Angeles four times a week, we want to grow that to 70 times a week,” said Sergey Petrossov.