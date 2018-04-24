Jillian Michaels 'Freaked Out' When Daughter Said 'Gay Was Gross'

As a mom of two, Jillian Michaels can wish for the occasional parenting redo.

The fitness trainer and multimedia personality recalled one of those moments for a new People interview. In it, she explained what happened when her daughter, Lukensia, made an unintentionally disparaging remark about LGBTQ people ― and how, in retrospect, she wished she would’ve reacted differently.

“One evening, when my daughter was maybe 6, she said to me that she thought gay people were gross, or gay was gross,” Michaels recalled in the interview, viewed above. “I freaked out.”

“When people talk about parenting being hard, I don’t find that it’s all the sleepless nights and, oh, you know, the poopy diapers,” she said. “It’s these kinds of moments that bring you face to face with all of your deep, dark issues, where you don’t handle it well. I really wish I had handled it differently in the moment.”

On the flip side, the “Just Jillian” star ― who got engaged to fiancée Heidi Rhoades in 2016 ― shared some happier moments with Lukensia, now 8, and son Phoenix, 5.