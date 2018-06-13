CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta ripped President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager for declaring the reporter’s press credentials should be revoked. Acosta tweeted to campaign chief Brad Parscale on Tuesday that such an act is common in “dictatorships.”

Parscale called for Acosta’s White House access to be canceled after some media reports described the reporter as disruptive in asking questions in Singapore on Tuesday, when Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a diplomatic agreement.

Parscale, linking to a story from the conservative Daily Wire describing how Acosta interrupted the proceedings, called for the suspension of the reporter’s press credentials. “He is an absolute disgrace!” the campaign manager wrote on Twitter.

Jim @Acosta should immediately have his press credentials suspended. He is an absolute disgrace! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/EY18ZeIq2h — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 12, 2018

Acosta responded with a tart retort several hours later.

Dear Brad.. dictatorships take away press credentials. Not democracies. https://t.co/TqgCHOW0t6 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2018

Here’s the exchange that ticked off Parscale. As the two leaders signed the agreement, Acosta pressed Trump on the details and asked him if they had discussed Otto Warmbier, the U.S. college student who died after being imprisoned in North Korea. Trump did not answer.

CNN's Jim Acosta interrupts a historic signing ceremony with North Korea, shouts questions at President Trump. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/6SJPOFvcto — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 12, 2018