Trump Supporter Apologizes To CNN’s Jim Acosta After Giving Him The Finger

Had a hell of a night in Fort Myers. This man apologized for giving me the finger at a rally earlier this year in Tampa. Really. We had a moment. pic.twitter.com/Kfm0J0TbsC

A supporter of President Donald Trump apologized to CNN’s Jim Acosta on Tuesday night for giving him the finger during a rally earlier this year.

“I got carried away,” the man in a “Make America Great Again” hat told Acosta, referring to a July event in Tampa where he flipped the bird at the reporter.

Acosta accepted the apology and the exchange ended with smiles.

Reporters at Trump events are often subjected to insults, gestures and other forms of vitriol. These actions are often encouraged by the president himself.

Acosta has shared footage from inside the press area at these events, including the July rally in Tampa. The man who apologized can be seen giving Acosta the finger at 10 seconds and again at 25 seconds:

Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. pic.twitter.com/IhSRw5Ui3R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

Despite the angry crowds, Acosta told the Washington Post in October that he enjoys meeting Trump supporters.

“It gives them a chance to get things off their chests,” Acosta said. “But I also get an opportunity to let them hear directly from me.”

He added: