Jim Carrey Appears To Shred Jared Kushner In Biting New Portrait

Jim Carrey has returned to Twitter with yet another politically-charged portrait.
This time around, the “Dumb and Dumber” star appears to take aim at President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.
Carrey shared the new “Self-Unmade Man” piece online Thursday:
It follows Carrey’s previous portrait of the “WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING,” who bore a striking similarity to Trump:
And there was this purported portrait of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which caused controversy over the weekend.