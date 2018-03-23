ENTERTAINMENT
03/23/2018 06:14 am ET

Jim Carrey Appears To Shred Jared Kushner In Biting New Portrait

Carrey titled the piece "Self-Unmade Man."
By Lee Moran

Jim Carrey has returned to Twitter with yet another politically-charged portrait.

This time around, the “Dumb and Dumber” star appears to take aim at President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Carrey shared the new “Self-Unmade Man” piece online Thursday:

It follows Carrey’s previous portrait of the “WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING,” who bore a striking similarity to Trump:

And there was this purported portrait of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which caused controversy over the weekend.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jared Kushner Sarah Huckabee Sanders Portrait Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey Appears To Shred Jared Kushner In Biting New Portrait
CONVERSATIONS