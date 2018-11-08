Jim Carrey Declares 'A Star Is Born' In New Beto O'Rourke Art

Jim Carrey’s latest artwork is a glowing tribute to both Beto O’Rourke and “the record number of women who rose to the challenge of restoring the balance” in the 2018 midterms.

The actor-comedian-artist tweeted that a “star was born” in Democrat O’Rourke, who narrowly failed in his bid to unseat incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday but who is now being touted as a potential rival to Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

My congratulations to the record numbers of women who rose to the challenge of restoring the balance. Also last night a Star was born: Beto O’Rourke: a smart and decent guy who very nearly turned Texas blue. There are great things in store for this budding Mr. Smith. pic.twitter.com/M0Dd3zS1ph — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 7, 2018

Carrey hailed O’Rourke as “a smart and decent guy who very nearly turned Texas blue” in the new cartoon shared online Wednesday. “There are great things in store for this budding Mr. Smith,” he added, in an apparent reference to the 1939 James Stewart movie “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington.”

On the eve of the election, Carrey ― whose politically charged art HuffPost has exhaustively documented in recent months ― depicted O’Rourke as a vampire-hunter:

Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust. pic.twitter.com/WWwspze5fU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 5, 2018

He shared these images on Election Day to get out the vote for Democrats:

Shameless lies. Endless indictments. The rise of racist hate groups. Kidnapped children. Contempt for rule of law - and quite possibly TREASON. Let's end this ill-wind that’s blowing America off-balance and turning us against each other. VOTE DEMOCRAT! pic.twitter.com/Pqm6CcTOHR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 6, 2018