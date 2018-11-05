Jim Carrey Depicts Beto O'Rourke, Other Dems Destroying GOP 'Vampires'

Jim Carrey has offered a vision of Republicans suffering the doom of horror-movie vampires in Tuesday’s election.

In the actor’s latest political cartoon, posted Sunday, Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for senator in Texas, exposes incumbent Republican Ted Cruz to daylight.

“Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust,” the caption reads.

Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust. pic.twitter.com/WWwspze5fU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 5, 2018

The “Mask” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” star has imbued his anti-GOP artwork with evil imagery on several occasions.

For Halloween he portrayed his favorite target, President Donald Trump, as a cyclops. “Some people aren’t pretending to be monsters,” he wrote.