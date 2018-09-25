Jim Carrey Mocks ‘Entitled Little S**t’ Brett Kavanaugh In New Artwork

The actor/artist and star of the new series “Kidding” suggested that Kavanaugh add a ski mask to his judge’s robes. Along with savaging Kavanaugh, Carrey also called out universities for not taking action to protect rape victims:

Colleges care more about donors than the victims of on-campus rape. That's why women don't report it and why ENTITLED LITTLE SHITS like Injustice Kavanaugh get to party and pillage their way to the Supreme Court.I'd like to suggest a new uniform for the highest court in the land. pic.twitter.com/9piWob4jGh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 24, 2018

Since 2016, Carrey has been directing his art at Trump and his administration. Earlier this month, he accused the president of inciting civil unrest:

Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens.



A real President doesn’t do this.



A real congress won’t allow him to.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/mJq73T36Kv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018

Prior to that, he toasted Trump, but not in a way the president would appreciate:

And in August, Carrey turned Trump and his attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, into horror-movie figures:

Down and down they went. Lower than any administration in history. Arthritic knees creaking and burning, Giuliani’s hammy thighs chafing in the wet heat of his Master’s crypt.



It seemed like the bottom was nowhere in sight.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/kXAW90T1Vr — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 18, 2018

Despite the relentless criticism of Trump, Carrey offered an olive branch to the president’s supporters a couple of weeks ago.