09/25/2018 03:18 am ET Updated 1 day ago

Jim Carrey Mocks ‘Entitled Little S**t’ Brett Kavanaugh In New Artwork

The actor gives the Supreme Court nominee a new piece of courtroom attire.
By Ed Mazza

Jim Carrey has aimed his latest piece of art at Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee who has been accused of sexual assault

The actor/artist and star of the new series “Kidding” suggested that Kavanaugh add a ski mask to his judge’s robes. Along with savaging Kavanaugh, Carrey also called out universities for not taking action to protect rape victims: 

Since 2016, Carrey has been directing his art at Trump and his administration. Earlier this month, he accused the president of inciting civil unrest: 

Prior to that, he toasted Trump, but not in a way the president would appreciate: 

And in August, Carrey turned Trump and his attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, into horror-movie figures: 

Despite the relentless criticism of Trump, Carrey offered an olive branch to the president’s supporters a couple of weeks ago.  

“We’ve got to get back to a place where we realize that a vote is not who you are,” Carrey told Bill Maher. “Because you voted Republican doesn’t mean you’re stupid, you’re not different, you’re not worthless. I could break bread with anybody who voted for Trump. We could find some common ground and a reason to love each other.”

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
