Jim Carrey Painting Shows 'Calvin' Peeing On Donald Trump's Grave

Jim Carrey just took his contempt for President Donald Trump to the imagined bitter end.
A new work posted Thursday by the comedy actor-turned-artist features what appears to be Calvin from the “Calvin and Hobbes” comic urinating on Trump’s grave. And with a pun.
“Oh how I urine for this all to be over!” the “Mask” star captioned his picture.
Calvin mischievously peeing in various scenarios has become a meme over the years.
Carrey in recent months has been painting what he sees as the dumb and dumber aspects of Trump and his administration ― and this isn’t the first time the comedian has used pee-pee in his attacks.
In early May, Carrey featured Trump’s personal physician Dr. Harold Bornstein commenting on the deliciousness of the president’s urine sample after Bornstein said Trump once dictated a letter about his “extraordinary” health.
Trump has also has been the subject of speculation that he once ordered prostitutes to urinate on a bed that then-President Barack Obama previously slept in.