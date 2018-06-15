ENTERTAINMENT
06/15/2018 06:57 am ET Updated 13 hours ago

Jim Carrey Painting Shows 'Calvin' Peeing On Donald Trump's Grave

Stream of consciousness?
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Jim Carrey just took his contempt for President Donald Trump to the imagined bitter end.

A new work posted Thursday by the comedy actor-turned-artist features what appears to be Calvin from the “Calvin and Hobbes” comic urinating on Trump’s grave. And with a pun.

“Oh how I urine for this all to be over!” the “Mask” star captioned his picture. 

Calvin mischievously peeing in various scenarios has become a meme over the years.

Carrey in recent months has been painting what he sees as the dumb and dumber aspects of Trump and his administration ― and this isn’t the first time the comedian has used pee-pee in his attacks.

In early May, Carrey featured Trump’s personal physician Dr. Harold Bornstein commenting on the deliciousness of the president’s urine sample after Bornstein said Trump once dictated a letter about his “extraordinary” health.

Trump has also has been the subject of speculation that he once ordered prostitutes to urinate on a bed that then-President Barack Obama previously slept in.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Donald Trump's 10 Best Days As President
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Jim Carrey Calvin And Hobbes
Jim Carrey Painting Shows 'Calvin' Peeing On Donald Trump's Grave
CONVERSATIONS