Jim Carrey Hails Kaepernick Nike Deal With Art Of Game-Changing Black Athletes

Jim Carrey hails black athletes who have taken a stand with his latest artwork.
The actor-artist celebrates Nike making former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick the face of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” advertising campaign with a new piece shared to Twitter Wednesday:
Carrey depicts Kaepernick taking a knee, as the athlete did to protest systemic racial injustice and police brutality during the national anthem before NFL games in 2016.
“The Mask” star also illustrates U.S. track and field legend Jesse Owens, who took home four gold medals from the 1936 Berlin Olympics in Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany, and sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who performed a black-power salute on the podium at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
Carrey thanks the sports brand for “just doing it” in his caption, and includes the hashtag #CapitalismWithAConscious ― which raised some eyebrows, given Nike’s history of using overseas sweatshop labor to make its garments.
Last week, Carrey continued his series of portraits taking aim at President Donald Trump’s administration with this zinger: