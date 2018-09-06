Jim Carrey Hails Kaepernick Nike Deal With Art Of Game-Changing Black Athletes

Jim Carrey hails black athletes who have taken a stand with his latest artwork.

The actor-artist celebrates Nike making former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick the face of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” advertising campaign with a new piece shared to Twitter Wednesday:

Carrey depicts Kaepernick taking a knee, as the athlete did to protest systemic racial injustice and police brutality during the national anthem before NFL games in 2016.

“The Mask” star also illustrates U.S. track and field legend Jesse Owens, who took home four gold medals from the 1936 Berlin Olympics in Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany, and sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who performed a black-power salute on the podium at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Carrey thanks the sports brand for “just doing it” in his caption, and includes the hashtag #CapitalismWithAConscious ― which raised some eyebrows, given Nike’s history of using overseas sweatshop labor to make its garments.

There is no such thing as #CapitalismWithAConscious . Nike took a calculated risk knowing that this would increase brand recognition.



They still have sweatshops and profit off child labor. Doing one OK thing doesn't change that. — Ken Rountree (@kennethrountree) September 5, 2018

Next step for Nike - pay living wages to factory workers in Vietnam ☝️☝️ — Anna Linnea (@sustainableanna) September 5, 2018

Last week, Carrey continued his series of portraits taking aim at President Donald Trump’s administration with this zinger:

Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens.



A real President doesn’t do this.



A real congress won’t allow him to.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/mJq73T36Kv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018