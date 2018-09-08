Jim Carrey accused President Donald Trump of tearing Americans “limb from limb” on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

For the interview, the actor/artist donned a new pair of Nike sneakers in honor of the sports brand’s promo deal with former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began taking a knee during the national anthem before NFL games in 2016 to protest police brutality and systemic racial injustice. Carrey previously hailed Nike’s decision with a cartoon.

Trump is “a used car salesman,” said Carrey, who has used his artwork in recent months to take aim at the Trump administration.

“He didn’t make America great again but he did turn back the odometer,” he added. “So who knows what the hell is wrong with us.”

Carrey did have a message for Trump’s supporters, however.

“We’ve got to get back to a place where we realize that a vote is not who you are,” he said. “Because you voted Republican doesn’t mean you’re stupid, you’re not different, you’re not worthless. I could break bread with anybody who voted for Trump. We could find some common ground and a reason to love each other.”