You Can't Unsee Jim Carrey's Naked Trump 'Urine Sample' Artwork

Jim Carrey mocked President Donald Trump and Dr. Harold Bornstein in his latest artwork.

The actor-turned-artist shared a new piece on Twitter Wednesday, one day after Bornstein claimed that in 2015, Trump dictated a letter to him that praised the then-presidential candidate’s “extraordinary” stamina.

In Carrey’s painting, titled “Hippocratic Oaf,” a bare-chested Trump stands behind Bornstein as he types on a computer keyboard.

“Lab tests astonishingly excellent. Stamina extraordinary. Urine sample delicious. Best I’ve ever tasted,” Bornstein says.

Last week, Carrey shared this portrait of Bill Cosby after the comedian was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault:

“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves”



Matthew 7:15 pic.twitter.com/IEnTOaPkKw — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 28, 2018

Carrey recently raised doubt about Trump’s friendship with French President Emmanuel Macron with this piece:

Later there would be wedgies and wet willies in the Rose Garden. Macron, it seemed, was willing to suffer anything to keep the planet safe. pic.twitter.com/Tp7RAcUWdy — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 26, 2018

Carrey also paid tribute to the victims of last month’s Toronto van attack with this poignant painting: