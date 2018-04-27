Jim Carrey Skewers Trump's Bromance With Macron In Clever New Artwork

Jim Carrey’s new artwork raises doubt about President Donald Trump’s apparent bromance with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The movie star’s latest piece suggests that Macron was happy to indulge Trump’s antics during his recent state visit to the U.S. ― but only because he thought it ultimately will help him save the world.

Later there would be wedgies and wet willies in the Rose Garden. Macron, it seemed, was willing to suffer anything to keep the planet safe. pic.twitter.com/Tp7RAcUWdy — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 26, 2018

In Carrey’s new painting, shared to Twitter on Thursday, Trump engages Macron in a humiliating handshake, while holding his fingers in a mocking V sign above Macron’s head.

“Later there would be wedgies and wet willies in the Rose Garden,” Carrey captioned the image. “Macron, it seemed, was willing to suffer anything to keep the planet safe.”

The first part of Macron’s state visit saw him exchange numerous hugs, kisses and handshakes with Trump, who labeled Macron “perfect.”

During Macron’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, however, the French president delivered veiled criticism of Trump’s contempt for the environment.

Last week, Carrey shared this piece in tribute to the Toronto van attack victims: